Ada Lea, aka Montréal indie musician Alexandra Levy, impressed us greatly with her 2021 sophomore album one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden. Today she’s returned with her first new song since. The fact that it’s titled “hometown (edit)” makes me wonder if we might be getting an expanded version at some point, but maybe not anytime soon; Levy is still working on LP3. In the meantime, these current three and a half minutes make for a tight little brightly shining pop song. Levy recorded it with collaborators including Phoebe Bridgers bandmates like Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford. Listen below.

<a href="https://adaleamusic.bandcamp.com/album/hometown-edit">hometown (edit) by Ada Lea</a>

“hometown (edit)” is out now on Saddle Creek.