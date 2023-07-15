Watch J. Cole Join Drake In Montreal In Place Of 21 Savage

Watch J. Cole Join Drake In Montreal In Place Of 21 Savage

News July 15, 2023 12:06 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Drake is currently on his first headlining North American tour since 2018. The oft-delayed It’s All A Blur tour is ostensibly a co-headlining trek with 21 Savage to promote their 2022 collaborative album Her Loss. Last night, the tour hit Montreal’s Bell Centre minus 21 Savage, but Drake did bring out longtime friend and collaborator J. Cole. Wearing a yellow shirt reading “The game has changed, you have been warned,” J. Cole performed 2014’s “No Role Modelz” with Drake plus some solo tracks, including 2019’s “Middle Child,” 2014’s “Wet Dreamz,” 2013’s “Power Trip,” and 21 Savage’s “a lot.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

Bonus Beats: Drake also recently sat down for a The Really Good Podcast interview with TikTok star and podcaster Bobbi Althoff, who shared an exceedingly, perfectly awkward preview of what’s coming.

