Drake And 21 Savage Delay US Tour Again

In March, Drake announced a North American tour — his first in five years — with 21 Savage opening. It was originally supposed to start in the middle of June, but in April, Drake delayed the start of the tour, moving shows set for New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta back a few months, so that they’d now take place at the end of the tour in September and October.

After those adjustments, Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour was supposed to start in Memphis tonight (July 29). But, as Vulture points out, the rapper delayed that date and a few more a couple days ago, so that now shows scheduled for Memphis and Columbus, which were supposed to take place this weekend, will now take place in August and October, respectively.

Right now, Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour is supposed to kick off with two nights in Chicago next week. Over the weekend, Drake released a poetry book and announced a new album called FOR ALL THE DOGS, release date to be determined.