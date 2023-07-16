Bradford Cox Performs For The First Time In Years At Vintage Market In Athens, GA

Bradford Cox Performs For The First Time In Years At Vintage Market In Athens, GA

Bradford Cox performed for the first time in years at a vintage market in Athens, Georgia on Saturday evening. Cox participated in a low-key noise set with the guitarist Tom Carter. Cox has been out of the public eye for a few years now — the last Deerhunter show took place at the end of 2019, the same year that Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? was released.

Cox even invited a 6-year-old to play on his Les Paul while he performed the improvisational set, as his father Jon Napoles told us over email. His kid wore a mask from nearby Wuxtry Records as Cox let “him mess with the guitar while tweaking knobs. “Pretty cool first concert for a 6 year old,” Napoles wrote. True!

Check out some photos and video from the set below.

Jon Napoles

