Bradford Cox Performs For The First Time In Years At Vintage Market In Athens, GA

Bradford Cox performed for the first time in years at a vintage market in Athens, Georgia on Saturday evening. Cox participated in a low-key noise set with the guitarist Tom Carter. Cox has been out of the public eye for a few years now — the last Deerhunter show took place at the end of 2019, the same year that Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? was released.

Cox even invited a 6-year-old to play on his Les Paul while he performed the improvisational set, as his father Jon Napoles told us over email. His kid wore a mask from nearby Wuxtry Records as Cox let “him mess with the guitar while tweaking knobs. “Pretty cool first concert for a 6 year old,” Napoles wrote. True!

Check out some photos and video from the set below.