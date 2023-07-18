On the day Slowdive announced everything is alive, their first album in six years, they also shared lead single “kisses,” a song appreciated by many listeners of discerning taste. Four weeks later, the dream-pop luminaries have a second gorgeous single on deck.

Today’s new release “skin in the game” subtly surges forward, gliding with the delicate grace and breathtaking shimmer Slowdive fans have come to know and love. Like all the band’s best work, you can immerse yourself in its warmly flickering fuzz, and the swirling blur of joy and pain will cater to whatever emotional situation is happening within you. “I won’t know, and you won’t say it now,” Neil Halstead sings, “Cause you don’t say, and I will never ask.”

Listen below.

everything is alive is out 9/1 on Dead Oceans.