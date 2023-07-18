Grimes Previews New Song “I Wanna Be Software”

Grimes Previews New Song “I Wanna Be Software”

As a song title, “I Want To Be Software” is extremely on-brand for Grimes. The polarizing pop experimentalist has seemingly spent more time lately extolling the virtues of vaguely disturbing cyborg-esque technology than making Visions– or Art Angels-caliber jams. So a song about uploading your consciousness to a hard drive or whatever? It almost makes too much sense.

The tune in question is a collaboration with Illangelo, the producer best known for helping to sculpt the Weeknd’s early work. Grimes previewed “I Want To Be Software” on TikTok this morning, and you can see that video below.

