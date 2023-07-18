Midwestern rockers Citizen have gone through a number of different evolutions over the years, from the post-hardcore of the band’s early years to the ’00s-style dance-rock of their 2021 album Life In Your Glass World. Since that LP’s release, Citizen have release a few more tracks: “Bash Out,” “A Passing Thing,” “I Don’t Love You.” Now, Citizen have announced plans to release another album this fall, and we’ll soon get to hear where they’re taking things next.

Citizen’s new album is titled Calling The Dogs, and lead single “If You’re Lonely” is a bright, jangly rocker with some serious muscle under its sparkle. “If You’re Lonely” is one of those weird cases. It’s a catchy and sensitive alternative rock tune, but you still get the sense that the people who made it could kick your ass if they wanted. In the video, the members of Citizen rock out in a garage, while the camera whirls through the suburban neighborhood, catching the reactions of all the passersby.

In a press release, Citizen singer Mat Kerekes says, “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. ‘If You’re Lonely’ is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.” Below, check out the “If You’re Lonely” video, the Calling The Dogs tracklist, and the dates for Citizen’s upcoming tour, which will take them across North America and Europe.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Headtrip”

02 “Can’t Take It Slow”

03 “Hyper Trophy”

04 “If You’re Lonely”

05 “Lay Low”

06 “Needs”

07 “Bad Company”

08 “Dogs”

09 “When I Let You Down”

10 “Options”

11 “Takes One To Know One”

TOUR DATES:

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-Fi Annex

10/21-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Roseville

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ recordbar

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

11/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/17 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

11/18 – New York, NY @ Warsaw

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

11/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

2/06 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes Church

2/07 – Leeds, UK @ Project House

2/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

2/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

2/11 – Berlin, Germany @ So36

2/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

2/13 – Copenhagen, Germany @ Beta

2/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

2/16 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo

Calling The Dogs is out 10/6 on Run For Cover.