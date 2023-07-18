Citizen – “If You’re Lonely”
Midwestern rockers Citizen have gone through a number of different evolutions over the years, from the post-hardcore of the band’s early years to the ’00s-style dance-rock of their 2021 album Life In Your Glass World. Since that LP’s release, Citizen have release a few more tracks: “Bash Out,” “A Passing Thing,” “I Don’t Love You.” Now, Citizen have announced plans to release another album this fall, and we’ll soon get to hear where they’re taking things next.
Citizen’s new album is titled Calling The Dogs, and lead single “If You’re Lonely” is a bright, jangly rocker with some serious muscle under its sparkle. “If You’re Lonely” is one of those weird cases. It’s a catchy and sensitive alternative rock tune, but you still get the sense that the people who made it could kick your ass if they wanted. In the video, the members of Citizen rock out in a garage, while the camera whirls through the suburban neighborhood, catching the reactions of all the passersby.
In a press release, Citizen singer Mat Kerekes says, “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. ‘If You’re Lonely’ is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.” Below, check out the “If You’re Lonely” video, the Calling The Dogs tracklist, and the dates for Citizen’s upcoming tour, which will take them across North America and Europe.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Headtrip”
02 “Can’t Take It Slow”
03 “Hyper Trophy”
04 “If You’re Lonely”
05 “Lay Low”
06 “Needs”
07 “Bad Company”
08 “Dogs”
09 “When I Let You Down”
10 “Options”
11 “Takes One To Know One”
TOUR DATES:
10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-Fi Annex
10/21-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Roseville
10/31 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
11/04 – Denver, CO @ Summit
11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ recordbar
11/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade
11/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/13 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/17 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
11/18 – New York, NY @ Warsaw
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
11/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
2/06 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes Church
2/07 – Leeds, UK @ Project House
2/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
2/09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
2/11 – Berlin, Germany @ So36
2/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
2/13 – Copenhagen, Germany @ Beta
2/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta
2/16 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo
Calling The Dogs is out 10/6 on Run For Cover.