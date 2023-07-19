Kylie Minogue Will Appear Digitally In Stock Aitken Waterman Musical

I Should Be So Lucky is a new jukebox musical centered around the music of Stock Aitken Waterman, the trio of British songwriters and producers that dominated the UK charts (and beyond) in the ’80s and early ’90s. The musical will have its world premiere later this year when it heads out on a UK tour that begins in the fall.

It’s just been revealed that Kylie Minogue — whose SAW track “I Should Be So Lucky” lends the musical its name — will have a role in the production. Per The Guardian, Minogue — who is currently having a “Padam Padam” summer — will “digitally appear” in the show as “specially created character unique to the musical.”

The musical will include “I Should Be So Lucky,” Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Jason Donovan’s “Especially For You,” Bananarama’s “Love In The FIrst Degree,” and more — for a total of 25 numbers incorporated into an original storyline.

“We have been approached many times over the years to authorise a musical using the songs from the Stock Aitken Waterman catalogue and have always resisted, until now!” the trio’s Mike Stock said in a statement. “What Debbie, Jason and the team behind the show have created is a truly original and shamelessly enjoyable rollercoaster ride through our hits.” The musical was spearheaded by Debbie Isitt and choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, I Should Be So Lucky,” Minogue said in her own statement. “It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”

Here’s a trailer for the musical:

