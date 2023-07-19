Watch Cat Power Join TV On The Radio’s Jaleel Bunton Onstage In Brooklyn

News July 19, 2023 6:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky

On Mondays, Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir play New York’s Union Pool. This past week, Anderson wasn’t able to make the show, but the Love Choir, which features Jaleel Bunton of TV On The Radio, still went on. During that set, the Love Choir and Bunton were joined by surprise guest Cat Power, and everyone sang a moving, soulful rendition of Bob Dylan / the Band’s “I Shall Be Released.” Watch that lovely moment go down via some fan-shot footage below.

