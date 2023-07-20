YSL Is Selling A $4,450 Nirvana Shirt

Yves Saint Laurent (not to be confused with Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life record label, pop culture’s other prominent YSL) is now in the vintage T-shirt business. The YSL sub-brand Rive Droite is selling a number of decades-old tees from Nirvana plus a few others ranging from Elvis Presley to The Twilight Zone. Nirvana merch includes tees with the art from Unplugged ($1,370) and In Utero ($2,690), and you can snag an Incesticide shirt for a whopping $4,450.

These are all legit vintage items that would fetch big money from any vendor. But according to our own Scott Lapatine, who collects vintage band tees, you can find this same Incesticide for about $1,000 from most resellers. You’re paying a ridiculous markup to buy it from YSL. In my opinion the $890 Cranberries T-shirt is cooler anyway.