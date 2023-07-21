Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Chris Stapleton has announced a new album, HIGHER, his follow-up to 2020’s Starting Over. It was produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Stapleton himself at Nashville’s RCA Stdio A. The album also features instrumentation from Cobb, J.T. Cure, Paul Franklin, Derek Mixon, Morgane, and Lee Pardini. Today, he’s sharing HIGHER‘s lead single “White Horse,” which was written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “What Am I Gonna Do”
02 “South Dakota”
03 “Trust”
04 “It Takes A Woman”
05 “The Fire”
06 “Think I’m In Love With You”
07 “Loving You On My Mind”
08 “White Horse”
09 “Higher”
10 “The Bottom”
11 “The Day I Die”
12 “Crosswind”
13 “Weight Of Your World”
14 “Mountains Of My Mind”

HIGHER is out 11/10 via Mercury Nashville. Pre-order it here.

