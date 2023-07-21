The young Newark rapper rose up last year as the one rapper who could really attack Jersey club production with passion and charisma and energy. The Artist To Watch is getting ready to release Jiggy In Jersey, his new collaborative project with Bronx drill rapper Sha Ek and “Just Wanna Rock” producer MCVERTT, and now he’s got a new track with Jersey club producer DJ Sliink.

Last year, Bandmanrill quoted Freak Nasty’s 1996 bass track “Da Dip” on “Real Hips,” one of the tracks on his Club Godfather mixtape. For the sequel, DJ Sliink adds some euphoric string-sample action that reminds me of ’90s rave. It’s a fun, energetic track, and you can watch the video below.

Jiggy In Jersey is out 8/4 on Defiant Presents.