Year Of The Knife Share Vocalist Health Update Following Devastating Car Crash

At the end of June, the Delaware hardcore band Year Of The Knife were involved in a serious car crash in Utah that left vocalist Madi Watkins with severe trauma. Her husband and bandmate Brandon Watkins has shared an update on Madi’s status via the band’s Instagram account, noting that she is now in a “long term acute rehab facility.”

“Here they work on just about every kind of rehab you can think of, cognitive, speech, physical, etc.,” he wrote. “things are moving really fast. She’s been able to communicate to nurses periodically through different hand signs like thumbs up or three fingers out. Today she’s tracking visually looking at us and looking in my eyes. I swear she’s been mouthing B when she looks my way.”

“She’s also in an agitated state from all the pain and confusion,” Brandon continued. “The doctors say it’s just a part of waking up. It’s hard to see your loved one in pain. But things will only get better, as they have been, from here. The road ahead is a long one but we owe you all a huge thank you for keeping us going.”

There is a GoFundMe recover fund that is still raising money, and there’s also a benefit t-shirt with all proceeds going toward the band.

Last week, Brandon shared another update from the hospital: