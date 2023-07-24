“Toothache,” the lead single from Lydia Loveless’ new album Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, was the kind of catchy, upbeat roots-rock song they made their name on, laced with some nice power-pop touches for style points. New single “Runaway” succeeds in different ways. It’s a moody midtempo piece with a lush, piano-led arrangement that, once it gets cooking, reminds me of Bruce Hornsby with a slight country twist. “Every time I go to the airport, I try to miss my flight,” Loveless begins. “Every time I drive on the highway, I wanna jerk the wheel to the right/ Every time I walk on the sidewalk I want to step into the road/ Let this Kia flatten me ’cause I don’t want to go home.” It might be my favorite Lydia Loveless song to date.

A statement from Loveless:

This was one of the very first songs I wrote for this record. I hated it, but my friend Amy was giving me assignments and pushing me to write my way through heartache while I was crashing on her couch. She would send me out with a notebook and tell me not to come back until I had something. Eventually this one grew on me and is now actually my favorite to sing on the whole record. It’s deeply personal and gut-wrenching to perform. It’s about not wanting my relationship to end but knowing things weren’t ever going to improve. I’m especially proud of the instrumentation, particularly the guitar part at the end that had everyone calling me Mark Knopfler when I came out of the booth.

Listen below.

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again is out 9/22 on Bloodshot.