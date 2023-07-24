A few years ago, Chris Rowley, the former (male) singer of the great early-’90s British riot grrrl band Huggy Bear, started singing for a new band. In Adulkt Life, Rowley joined forces with former Male Bonding members John Arthur Webb and Kevin Hendrick, as well as drummer Sonny Barrett. Adulkt Life released their great debut album Book Of Curses in 2020. Last year, they dropped two new songs, “Book Of Curses” and “Ants & Lions,” on a split 7″ with METZ. (In true punk fashion, they did not include the song “Book Of Curses” on the album Book Of Curses.) Now, Adulkt Life have a whole new album on the way.

Adulkt Life’s sophomore LP There Is No Desire is coming out this fall, and lead single “Future Cops” shows the band to be as trebly and urgent as they were when we first met them. The song clocks in at just under two minutes, and it practically buzzes with fired-up anxiety without sacrificing its Buzzcocks-indebted tunefulness. Below, listen to “Future Cops” and check out the tracklist for There Is No Desire.

<a href="https://adulktlife.bandcamp.com/album/there-is-no-desire-2">There Is No Desire by Adulkt Life</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Relationship Studies”

02 “Liberation Tags”

03 “Blackout”

04 “4:33”

05 “Art Of Boxing”

06 “Future Cops”

07 “Sleazy”

08 “Rats”

09 “Bleak Dogs”

10 “Northern Translation”

There Is No Desire is out 10/6 on JABS/Our Voltage.