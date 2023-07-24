Blur — the Britpop legends, one-off jock jam purveyors, and thing the guy from Gorillaz did before Gorillaz — released their relatively chill reunion album The Ballad Of Darren on Friday. Today they’ve dropped a deluxe edition featuring two extra tracks.

One of those songs, “The Rabbi,” does something like Blur’s version of chooglin’, moving with a sort of drowsy locomotion while giving off power-pop vibes. The other new track, “The Swan,” has more of a ballad feel but stays in that mellow midtempo mode. Both are quite pretty and well-executed but seemingly in search of a proper “The Universal”-caliber chorus or 13-level pathos — so, yep, definitely Blur songs from the Ballad Of Darren sessions! Listen below.