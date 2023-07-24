Watch A$AP Rocky Debut A New Song That Seems To Diss Travis Scott At Rolling Loud Miami

A$AP Rocky debuted new songs Sunday night onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and one of them appears to diss Travis Scott.

The set was heavy on new material, both recent singles and still-unreleased tracks, presumably from Rocky’s upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb. In a widely circulated excerpt from one of the unreleased songs, Rocky seems to take aim at Travis Scott, who has often been accused of copying Rocky’s style. “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch,” Rocky raps, alluding to Travis’ brief romance with Rihanna before she and Rocky started a family together. The verse continues, “Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

Last year, responding to a question about whether Travis “stole his whole style,” Rocky was magnanimous, telling N.O.R.E. that “you can’t feed into petty shit like that” and suggesting that although he noticed similarities in Travis’ approach, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” His attitude on the matter appears to have shifted. Check out footage from Rolling Loud below.

https://twitter.com/OnThinlce/status/1683334988174094336

A rock band played at Rolling Loud, too — they’re saying there’s no rules?