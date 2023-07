The folk crew Woods are releasing a new album, Perennial, in September, just a week before their annual Woodsist Festival, which this year will have performances from Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile, Avey Tare, and, of course, Woods. They shared a pair of new songs, “Between The Past” and “White Winter Melody,” to announce the album back in June, and today they’re back with two more: “Another Side” and “Weep.” Check out both below.

Prennial is out 9/15 via Woodsist.