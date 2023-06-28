Woodsist Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Last week the psychedelic indie-folk veterans Woods announced their new album Perennial with a pair of new songs. Today Woodsist, the esteemed record label run by Woods’ Jeremy Earl, has announced its latest Woodsist Festival, which will be returning to upstate New York a week after the new album drops.

Woodsist Festival 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. Performers include Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Avey Tare, Woods, Cass McCombs, Bombino, Natural Information Society, Scientist, MJ Lenderman, Water From Your Eyes, Alabaster DePlume, Taper’s Choice, Daniel Higgs, Anna St. Louis, and DJ sets from the Aquarium Drunkard and Tubby’s crews. Once again, Earl personally curated the lineup.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 29 at 10AM ET via the festival’s website.