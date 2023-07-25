Armand Hammer Tease New Album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips Feat. Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan, Pink Siifu, Moor Mother, More

Last we heard from Armand Hammer, aka Billy Woods and Elucid, we were posting about the NYC hip-hop duo’s 2021 collaborative album with the Alchemist, Haram. Now, it looks like they’re teasing a new project. It’s not exactly a secret, as postcards have gone out to fans, one of whom detailed the new information on Reddit: “Got a card with the tracklist in the mail. Front said ‘Armand Hammer, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, 1-877-ARM-N-HMR. QR code led to the pre-save for the album that had the release date and cover.”

Per Reddit, contributors to this project include Cavalier, Pink Siifu, Junglepussy and Moneynicca (Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan), Curly Castro, and Moor Mother. Also, for some clarity, the number “929-374-3399” is not from the QR code. Right now, it appears to only be for album art decoration. Here’s what does work: 1-877-ARM-N-HMR.

Check out the tracklist below:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Landlines”

02 “Woke Up And Asked Siri How I’m Gonna Die”

03 “The Flexible Unreliability Of Time And Memory”

04 “When It Doesn’t Start With A Kiss”

05 “I Keep A Mirror In My Pocket” (Feat. Cavalier)

06 “Trauma Mic” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

07 “Niggardly (Blocked Call)”

08 “The God’s Must Be Crazy”

09 “Y’all Can’t Stand Right Here” (Feat. Junglepussy & Moneynicca (Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan))

10 “Total Recall”

11 “Empire Blvd” (Feat. Junglepussy & Curly Castro)

12 “Don’t Lose Your Job” (Feat. Pink Siifu & Moore Mother)

13 “Supermooned”

14 “Switchboard”

15 “The Key Is Under The Mat”

Pre-save We Buy Diabetic Test Strips here.