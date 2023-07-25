Black Grape – “Milk”

Black Grape – “Milk”

Black Grape, the Britpop project whose lineup now consists of Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and the rapper Kermit, have announced a new album, Orange Head, which will be out in November. It’s their first album since 2017’s Pop Voodoo; the band also went on tour in 2021 for their debut album’s 25th anniversary. They’re announcing the album alongside a new single “Milk.” Last month, they also shared a new song called “Pimp Wars.” You can check out both below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dirt”
02 “Pimp Wars”
03 “Button Eyes”
04 “Quincy”
05 “In The Ground”
06 “Loser”
07 “Milk”
08 “Panda”
09 “Self Harm”
10 “Sex On The Beach”

Orange Head is out 11/3 via DGAFF Recordings

