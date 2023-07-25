Snoop Dogg Cancels Doggystyle Anniversary Shows In Solidarity With Striking Writers & Actors

Snoop Dogg has canceled a pair of shows that were scheduled to take place at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle. As KTLA points out, Snoop said that he is choosing not to do the shows in solidarity with the striking writers and actors in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, respectively.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” reads a statement on Snoop’s Instagram. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

Snoop has been vocal about his support for the strikers, and at an event earlier this week, he talked about the similarities between Hollywood and the music industry when it comes to streaming numbers and a lack of transparency. “The streaming gotta get their shit together because I don’t understand how the fuckk you get paid off of that shit,” he said, per Vibe. “I mean, can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That shit don’t make sense to me.”

“We need to figure that out the same way the writers are figuring it out—the writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid,” he continued. “Because when it’s on the [streaming] platform, it’s not like in the box office. In the box office, if it does all these numbers you make it up, ‘Oh, it did this many, here’s another check.’ But on streaming, you got 300,000 hours that somebody watched your movie, where’s the money?”

The rapper had previously pushed back his Doggystyle anniversary shows to October from their original June date, also in solidarity with the strike.