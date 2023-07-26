Deafheaven Announce Sunbather 10th Anniversary Shows
Deafheaven’s breakthrough album Sunbather turned 10 last month. Today, the band has announced that a series of anniversary shows that will take place later this year.
Deafheaven already have a tour planned for this fall, playing with Coheed And Cambria, but after those shows are done they’ll go on a run of Sunbather-centric shows, starting in Chicago on November 26. They’ll stop in Detroit, Philly, Boston, DC, NYC, San Francisco, LA, Denver, and Austin. Touché Amoré will open and “special guests” are promised. Tickets for the anniversary shows go on sale this Friday (July 28) at 10AM local time — details here.
In addition to the tour, Sunbather is getting a remix and remaster for its 10th anniversary, done by its original producer Jack Shirley. The Sunbather 10th Anniversary Remix/Remaster is out 11/17 via Deathwish Inc. The vinyl will include a glossy gatefold jacket and inner sleeves featuring some never-before-scene photos from around the time it was released.
The remix and remaster of “Vertigo” is below, and check out all of Deafheaven’s upcoming live dates after that.
TOUR DATES:
08/19 Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent
08/20 Glasgow, UK @ Core Festival 2023
08/21 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
08/22 Belfast, UK @ Limelight
08/23 Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
08/24 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
08/25 London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
09/06 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte *
09/08 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *
09/09 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co. *
09/10 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *
09/11 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre *
09/13 Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater *
09/14 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *
09/15 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater *
09/16 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
09/18 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
09/19 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
09/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
09/21 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 2023
09/23 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
09/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *
09/26 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House *
09/27 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *
09/29 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House *
09/30 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *
10/02 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
10/03 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
10/04 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
10/06 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2023
10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
11/26 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^
11/27 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall ^
11/29 Philadelphia, PA @ TLA ^
11/30 Boston, MA @ Royale ^
12/02 Washington, DC @ Howard ^
12/03 New York, NY @ Knockdown Center ^
12/07 San Francisco, CA @ Regency ^
12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Novo ^
12/13 Denver, CO @ Summit ^
12/16 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^
* with Coheed and Cambria
^ with Touché Amoré