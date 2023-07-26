Deafheaven Announce Sunbather 10th Anniversary Shows

Deafheaven’s breakthrough album Sunbather turned 10 last month. Today, the band has announced that a series of anniversary shows that will take place later this year.

Deafheaven already have a tour planned for this fall, playing with Coheed And Cambria, but after those shows are done they’ll go on a run of Sunbather-centric shows, starting in Chicago on November 26. They’ll stop in Detroit, Philly, Boston, DC, NYC, San Francisco, LA, Denver, and Austin. Touché Amoré will open and “special guests” are promised. Tickets for the anniversary shows go on sale this Friday (July 28) at 10AM local time — details here.

In addition to the tour, Sunbather is getting a remix and remaster for its 10th anniversary, done by its original producer Jack Shirley. The Sunbather 10th Anniversary Remix/Remaster is out 11/17 via Deathwish Inc. The vinyl will include a glossy gatefold jacket and inner sleeves featuring some never-before-scene photos from around the time it was released.

The remix and remaster of “Vertigo” is below, and check out all of Deafheaven’s upcoming live dates after that.