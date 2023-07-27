Sheryl Crow has often been cited in Soccer Mommy reviews, and Sophie Allison once covered “If It Makes You Happy” onstage with Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, part of a wave of performances of that same song. Today she adds another Crow tune to the repertoire. This time it’s the cheery 2002 hit “Soak Up The Sun.” Soccer Mommy’s version turns it into a fuzzbombed indie rock track that reminds me of Broken Social Scene and Best Coast.

Speaking to the New York Times about Crow’s influence last year, Allison said, “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs. She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

Hear Soccer Mommy’s “Soak Up The Sun” cover below.

UPDATE: Here’s Soccer Mommy playing the cover live in Queens.