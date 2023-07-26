S. Carey and jazz trumpeter John Raymond will release their collaborative album, Shadowlands, in September. Last month, we heard lead single “Calling,” and now they’ve released “Steadfast” featuring Gordi, plus Aaron Parks on piano, Dave Devine on guitar, Chris Morrissey on bass, and Ben Lester on pedal steel.

“When I sent her the song, the things she came back with elevated it immediately,” says Raymond. “They really helped us find the core of the song.” Carey adds, “Collaborating with Sophie is always a dream. Her voice and lyrics are a perfect complement to the music. When we tracked it together as a full band, the interplay between everyone was electric.”

Listen to “Steadfast” below.

Shadowlands is out 9/15 via Libellule Editions.