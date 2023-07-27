Yesterday brought the terrible news that Sinéad O’Connor was dead at the age of 56. O’Connor was a singular force in music, and she had the admiration of her peers. As the news of O’Connor’s death circulated, the social-media tributes poured in. Last night, a few musicians paid tribute by singing Sinéad O’Connor’s songs, which is not an easy task.

In Cincinnati, Pink and Brandi Carlile, two truly powerful singers, happened to be playing a show together. During Pink’s headlining set, Carlile joined her onstage for a version of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Prince wrote that song, and his proteges the Family recorded the first version, but the song truly belongs to Sinéad O’Connor. Here’s the Pink/Carlile performance:

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump covered “Nothing Compares 2 U” at a show a few weeks ago. At last night’s Fall Out Boy show in Atlanta, he did it again, playing the song alone and accompanying himself on piano. Here’s the video:

In San Francisco, longtime Sinéad admirer Tori Amos played two songs that she’s done before: “Three Babies,” O’Connor’s shatteringly gorgeous 1990 single, and “I Am Stretched On Your Grave,” the old traditional that O’Connor sang on I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

On his Instagram, TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone shared a story about the time that he met Sinéad O’Connor, and he posted a video of himself playing her bottomlessly sad 1990 protest song “Black Boys On Mopeds.”