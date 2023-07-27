Drake Promises New Album In Two Weeks, Questions Fans Who Threw Purse And Vape At Him

On Wednesday night, Drake performed the final of several back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York for his It’s All A Blur tour. He also gave an update around his upcoming album For All The Dogs. “Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep fucking,” Drake told the crowd. Then he added that the album would be out “in, like, two weeks.”

“I will be back soon,” Drake said. “I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some shit. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

The same night, someone threw their purse onstage, narrowly missing Drake. “Why would you throw your purse up here? You don’t have a life?” he said. “You don’t have, like, a life that you need to attend to? Your I.D. and shit?”

He continued: “Why would you throw this? This was a terrible idea. Here, take this back. You don’t have, like, work to go to tomorrow or something? You just throwing your purse up here and shit? You really didn’t think that through, at all.”

This wasn’t even the first item thrown at Drake during his New York visit. A few days prior, while performing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Drake had a vape hurled at him onstage. “Did you throw a vape up here? Come on,” Drake told the crowd. “Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape?”

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the fucking Barclays Center,” Drake added. “You got some real life evaluating to do, throwing this fucking lemon-mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”