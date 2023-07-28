Drake Was The Buyer Of Tupac Shakur’s $1M Crown Ring

Sotheby’s announced this week that a jewel-encrusted, crown-shaped ring once belonging to Tupac Shakur, worn during the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, had sold for $1,016,000, making it the “most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction.” As TMZ points out, Drake has now revealed himself as the buyer. On Instagram today Drake posted a photo of the ring in a story promoting Travis Scott’s Utopia album and his own feature on “Meltdown.”

Speaking of “Meltdown” and of jewelry, Drake used the track to reignite his beef with Pusha T. “Man, fuck all that spinning the narrative shit/ I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss,” he raps, alluding to Pusha’s longstanding relationship with Pharrell. He continued by suggesting that no one cares about Louis Vuitton now that Pharrell has taken over for the late Virgil Abloh as creative director: “Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit/ Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that shit.” Drake previously flaunted items purchased from Pharrell’s Joopiter auction in his “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” video.

“Meltdown” is also the track where Travis seems to flame his ex Kylie Jenner’s new love interest, Timothée Chalamet: “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory/ Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”