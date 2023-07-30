This weekend, the two-day event Reunion Summer took place in Washington, DC at St. Stephen And The Incarnation Episcopal Church. On Saturday night, two bands reunited for the first time in decades.

Lincoln, the West Virginia band whose brief discography was reissued last year by Temporary Residence, got back together for their first show since the ’90s.

And Samuel, who now go by Samuel SC, also played their first show since breaking up in 1995. Earlier this year, they put out a new album, High Places.

Check out some photos and videos from the event below.