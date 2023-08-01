Jeff Tweedy has rarely stopped creating, but the Wilco leader has become exceptionally prolific in his fifties. Since 2017, Tweedy, who’ll turn 56 next month, has authored three books (the third of which, World Within A Song, is dropping in November), released four solo albums, toured relentlessly both with his main band and solo (minus the standard pandemic-era layoff), launched a regularly updated Substack, and — with Ode To Joy and the double-disc Cruel Country — churned out two of the best Wilco albums since their legendary early run. This fall, just a year and change after the sprawling Cruel Country, they’re already releasing another LP.

The big news with Cousin is that it was produced by Cate Le Bon, the Welsh art-pop master who has previously helmed records for the likes of Deerhunter, Tim Presley, and John Grant. Every Wilco album since 2011’s The Whole Love has been produced by the band with Tom Schick, their in-house engineer and producer, and 2007’s Sky Blue Sky was also self-produced, so this is the first time they’ve brought in an outside producer since Jim O’Rourke oversaw 2004’s remarkable A Ghost Is Born. As for the album title, Jeff Tweedy explains, “I’m cousin to the world. I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.”

Our first preview of Cousin, “Evicted,” is out today. Tweedy writes, “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart. Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Infinite Surprise”

02 “Ten Dead”

03 “Levee”

04 “Evicted”

05 “Sunlight Ends”

06 “A Bowl And A Pudding”

07 “Cousin”

08 “Pittsburgh”

09 “Soldier Child”

10 “Meant To Be”

TOUR DATES:

08/10 – Cochran, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

08/12 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

08/14 – St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada $

08/16 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella $

08/17 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros $

08/19 – Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/20 – Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival $

08/22 – Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

08/24 – San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival #

08/25 – Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg # [SOLD OUT]

08/28 – Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg #

08/30 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town # [SOLD OUT]

08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall #

09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall #

09/06 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

09/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

09/09 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

09/25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

09/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

10/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/08 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

10/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

10/27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

12/02-06 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

$ w/ Tré Burt

# w/ Courtney Marie Andrews

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Cousin is out 9/29 on Wilco’s dBPM label, which has a new distribution agreement with Sony.