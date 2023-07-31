Hayley Williams Calls Out “Incel Ass” Internet Bros Following Postponed Paramore Shows

Over the past week, Paramore had to postpone some shows on their This Is Why tour due to what was at first described as an “illness within the touring party.” Not long after shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City were pushed back in their itinerary, bandleader Hayley Williams took to social media and shared a statement that revealed she was the one with the illness.

“In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough,” she wrote in a message shared to Paramore’s official Discord channel. “Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out.”

“Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape,” she continued. “At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older… Alf and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. It’s quite a lot to leave behind.”

a new message from hayley regarding the postponed shows and sickness ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YtlPPjp38W — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 28, 2023

Paramore have already picked back up their tour — they performed in Tulsa on Saturday night and St. Louis on Sunday. And yesterday Williams took to her Instagram story to respond to some internet criticism she saw about their brief tour postponements. In one tweet that she posted a screenshot of, a random person said that both Metallica and Iron Maiden “manage” … “all of which are much older than you love.” Williams responded with: “Neither James [Hetfield] NOR Bruce [Dickinson] are gonna suck your dick for this, LOVE.”

In another tweet, someone else brought up the time back in 2015 that Dave Grohl fell off the stage and broke his leg and kept performing. Williams’ response:

I have a lung infection you soft shit! Not a broken limb. One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant But worry not! The shows weren’t cancelled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did

And in a longer response:

internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005. the only thing thats changed is the platform from which they spew their ignorance. don’t think for a second your fav bands – metal or punk or otherwise – endorse your weird incel ass lifestyle. so many of these bands have stood side stage at our shows and treat us with respect. why? bc they aren’t threatened by a strong woman front a great band in a completely diff genre of music.

“crying from laughing at myself i love when i have so so so much time,” Williams concluded over on Instagram. The North American leg of Paramore’s tour is set to run through August.