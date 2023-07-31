In September, Alabaster dePlume is releasing a new album, Come With Fierce Grace, recorded during the same sessions as last year’s GOLD. He shared “Did You Know” from it last month. Today, he’s back with another single, “Greek Honey Slick,” which features Tom Skinner, the former Sons Of Kemet drummer who now plays full-time as one-third of the Smile. Per a press release, Skinner was the only musician who showed up to what was supposed to be a ensemble recording session for GOLD; dePlume decided to record with him anyway, in hopes that he could use the material somewhere down the line.

“Before I recorded GOLD, I dropped an enormous metal tin of beautiful Greek honey on my studio floor,” DePlume said in a statement. “Heart-broken, I gathered it into my hands to be disposed of, which took ages. But I chose to embrace this too – not knowing why. And it turned out that it was a blessing for the making of that specific album (though I won’t say why, just now). The key thing for me is: embracing what is, without demanding to know why. Abundance and how it is, and how it can appear, and made welcome.”

“I don’t remember much about the details of the session at all, other than that it was a welcome oasis of spontaneous music-making in what had become an otherwise arid and disheartening year,” Skinner added. “A glorious and joyous exploration of sound in time.”

Hear “Greek Honey Slick” below.

Come With Fierce Grace is out 9/8 via Intl Anthem.