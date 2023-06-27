Alabaster dePlume, your favorite indie rocker’s favorite genre-blurring jazz composer and all-around creative person, recently released a great 7″ with a band he’s calling the Salty Road Dogs. Now he’s announced his latest proper LP.

Come With Fierce Grace (an extremely Alabaster dePlume album title) is culled from the same sessions that yielded last year’s GOLD. It’s out in September, and it includes appearances from Tom Skinner of the Smile and Sons Of Kemet, Falle Nioke, and Donna Thompson, plus one more talent featured on today’s lead single.

That song, “Did You Know,” is unbearably lovely — a soft, smoky, impressionistic ballad with tender R&B vocals from singer and drummer Momoko Gill, aka MettaShiba. As the song goes on, dePlume’s saxophone comes to the fore, bringing a bit of chaos to an otherwise serene track. Listen below.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/come-with-fierce-grace">Come With Fierce Grace by Alabaster DePlume</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sibomandi” (Feat. Falle Nioke)

02 “What Can It Take”

03 “To That Voice And Say”

04 “Greek Honey Slick” (Feat. Tom Skinner)

05 “Give Me Away”

06 “Fall On Flowers”

07 “Did You Know” (Feat. Momoko Gill, MettaShiba)) 03:54

08 “Levels Of Human”

09 “Not Even Sobbing”

10 “The Best Thing In The World”

11 “Naked Like Water” (Feat. Donna Thompson)

12 “Broken Again”

Come With Fierce Grace is out 9/8 on International Anthem.