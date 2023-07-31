Watch Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Bring Out Mike Mills To Cover R.E.M.’s Murmur In Chicago

Starting in 2015, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy have periodically gotten a bunch of their friends together to perform a famous album in full in Chicago. They began with the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead, in 2021, they did Neil Young’s Zuma, and earlier this year they did the Modern Lovers’ self-titled debut.

Last night, Shannon and Narducy took over another venue, this time to do a full album rendition of R.E.M.’s 1983 debut Murmur for its 40th anniversary. They did the show at the Metro, which is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — and R.E.M. were the first band to play there when it opened. Their bandmates for the night included Jon Wurster, Vijay Tellis-Nayak, Nick Macri, and Alison Chesley. And during the show, they brought out the band’s own Mike Mills to sing harmonies for a bit.

Check out video from the event below.

https://twitter.com/m_millsey/status/1685726022228987905

Before the show, Shannon and Narducy sat down for an interview with the local NBC affiliate. Here’s that: