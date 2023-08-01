A Leon Russell tribute album — A Song For Leon — is coming in September and features contributions from Orville Peck, Nathaniel Rateliff, Leon’s daughter Tina Rose with Jason Hill and Amy Nelson (daughter of Willie), U.S. Girls and Bootsy Collins, Hiss Golden Messenger, Margo Price, and more. Upon the album’s announcement, we got to hear Margo Price’s reimagining of “Strangers In A Strange Land,” and today we’re getting two more tracks: U.S. Girls and Bootsy Collins covering “Superstar” and Orville Peck on “This Masquerade.”

“I’ve long desired an answer to that burning question, ‘Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me, baby?,'” U.S. Girls says. “Bootsy’s imaged reply is an unction. This cover is for anyone who is waiting on an answer.”

Bootsy Collins adds: “Mr. Russell, was a musician’s musician. He came in through the back door and made his way to the front of the stage. His song writing had meaning & a way of touching people that were going through things in life. I admired his talent, his steadfastness & commitment to being & doing what he set out to do. He expressed himself as only he could. I am proud to be a part of this tribute to him.”

Orville Peck also says in a statement, “Leon was one of the most creative music titans of our generation. A true weird, beautiful genius.”

Listen to both tracks below.

A Song For Leon will be out 9/8 via Primary Wave Music/Secretly Distribution.