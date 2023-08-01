The Hives – “Trapdoor Solution” & “The Bomb”

The Hives – “Trapdoor Solution” & “The Bomb”

New Music August 1, 2023 10:28 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In a little over a week, the Hives will release their first new album in over a decade, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons. We’ve already written about its lead single “Bogus Operandi” follow-up “Countdown To Shutdown,” plus last month’s “Rigor Mortis Radio.” Now, the Hives are sharing not one, but two more album tracks before the big release day. They are “Trapdoor Solution,” which positively rips, and the headbanging, hand-clapping “The Bomb.”

Listen to “Trapdoor Solution” and “The Bomb” below.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons is out 8/11 via FUGA.

