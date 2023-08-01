Jawbreaker Announce Fall Tour With Joyce Manor & Grumpster

People waited so long for a Jawbreaker reunion that an entire band came along and called itself Jawbreaker Reunion. In 2017, more than 20 years after they broke up, the Berkeley punk rock greats finally got back together to headline Riot Fest. Since then, Jawbreaker have simply become an occasionally-active band that tours when its members feel like it. That rules! Thus far this year, Jawbreaker have opened for AFI at the Forum in LA, and they’ve played the giant Columbus hard-rock fest Sonic Temple. Later this year, Jawbreaker will play a few more fests, and now they’ve announced that they’ll also fill the time between those fests with a brief and somewhat random tour, mostly across the Southern states.

Jawbreaker were already booked to play Seattle’s Bumbershoot and to both versions of 1234Fest, a pair of twin shows in Denver and Philadelphia that’ll feature big-deal punk bands like Rancid and Rise Against. Those shows will form the spine of this new Jawbreaker tour, but they’ll do a healthy number of gigs in between.

The last time Jawbreaker launched a full-scale tour, they tried to bring the Lemonheads along as openers. That ended badly. This time, they’re bringing along two bands that will presumably cause less drama: Joyce Manor and Grumpster, two California punk bands formed very much in Jawbreaker’s image. (If Joyce Manor broke up tomorrow, people would definitely still be clamoring for a reunion in 20 years.) Check out Jawbreaker’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/09 – Denver, CO @ The JunkYard (1234Fest)

9/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

9/14 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater *

9/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

9/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

9/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

9/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

9/23 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (1234Fest)

9/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

* with Joyce Manor & Grumpster