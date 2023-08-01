Back in June, the taste-making North Carolina label Tiny Engines announced that they were relaunching with a new management structure under which all artists will own their own masters. Today, the label is announcing its first release since 2019, a new album from the UK band Bewilder. Bewilder have been around for a bit, and their Bandcamp page is home to two EPs, 2011’s This Isn’t Life, It’s Just Stuff and 2018’s Everything Up To Now.

Tiny Engines is putting out the band’s debut full-length, From The Eyrie, which will be out in October. Bewilder is a duo, made up of George Brooks and Thom Wilkinson, and their music lands on the more melodic, pastoral side of emo. The album’s lead single, “Breaking,” is a gorgeously textured, ambling track with a surprisingly locked-in rhythm section. The song is about the yearning that’s left behind after a breakup: “It’s late night and I look through the records you left on the side/ It’s how I pass the time now,” Brooks sings, and he’s joined by a vocalist Claire Wilkinson for the song’s hook: “Breaking, my heart is aching for closeness.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heavy Sweater”

02 “By The River”

03 “Twin Lakes”

04 “Way Away”

05 “Breaking”

06 “Home”

07 “An Education”

08 “Cooperative”

From The Eyrie is out 10/6 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.