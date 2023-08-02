Last week, billy woods and Elucid teased a new album from their duo Armand Hammer, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, with some postcards that revealed the tracklist. Today, they’re officially announcing the album, which has a sick list of collaborators. Production credits include JPEGMAFIA, EL-P, Kenny Segal, DJ Haram, Black Noi$e, Preservation, August Fanon, Steel Tipped Dove, Child Actor, and Sebb Bash. And there are featured guest spots from Pink Siifu, Moor Mother, Curly Castro, Junglepussy, Soul Glo’s Moneynicca, and Cavalier.

Here’s some scene-setting for the album from Armand Hammer:

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is a Midsummer’s night in Brooklyn, the stage busy with Gods old, new, and unborn, the orchestra pit thick with weed smoke. Memories, true and false, tangle like wires. Afrofuturists rewind analog answering machines. Brownstones line empty streets on quiet nights where even outside the Men’s Shelter, they pass cigarettes in silence. Street sweepers rattle the morning, broken hovercrafts sent from the past to do nothing at all. People move out of the building in the morning and move back in at dusk, excited to get settled in their old place. Dropped calls fall into the ether, the cracked mirror in your pocket is past warranty but not to worry, they have already mailed you a replacement.

Lead single “Trauma Mic,” which features Pink Siifu, is brash and clamorous, and was produced by DJ Haram. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

08/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records Nursery Pop Up

10/01 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

10/06 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

10/08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/09 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/11 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

10/13 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/29 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

11/02 Manchester, UK @ Canvas

11/04 London, UK @ Earth Hall

11/05 Berlin, Germany @ Pitchfork Festival

11/07 St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace

11/09 Paris, France @ Point Ephemere

11/10 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

11/11 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who? Holland Festival

11/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

11/16 New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/17 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/18 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

11/30 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

12/01 Easthampton, NY @ Daily Operation

01/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

01/22 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

01/24 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

01/25 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

01/27 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine line

02/24 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

02/26 Orlando, FL @ The Social

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is out 9/29 via Fat Possum.