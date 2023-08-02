Armand Hammer – “Trauma Mic” (Feat. Pink Siifu)
Last week, billy woods and Elucid teased a new album from their duo Armand Hammer, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, with some postcards that revealed the tracklist. Today, they’re officially announcing the album, which has a sick list of collaborators. Production credits include JPEGMAFIA, EL-P, Kenny Segal, DJ Haram, Black Noi$e, Preservation, August Fanon, Steel Tipped Dove, Child Actor, and Sebb Bash. And there are featured guest spots from Pink Siifu, Moor Mother, Curly Castro, Junglepussy, Soul Glo’s Moneynicca, and Cavalier.
Here’s some scene-setting for the album from Armand Hammer:
We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is a Midsummer’s night in Brooklyn, the stage busy with Gods old, new, and unborn, the orchestra pit thick with weed smoke. Memories, true and false, tangle like wires. Afrofuturists rewind analog answering machines. Brownstones line empty streets on quiet nights where even outside the Men’s Shelter, they pass cigarettes in silence. Street sweepers rattle the morning, broken hovercrafts sent from the past to do nothing at all. People move out of the building in the morning and move back in at dusk, excited to get settled in their old place. Dropped calls fall into the ether, the cracked mirror in your pocket is past warranty but not to worry, they have already mailed you a replacement.
Lead single “Trauma Mic,” which features Pink Siifu, is brash and clamorous, and was produced by DJ Haram. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
08/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records Nursery Pop Up
10/01 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
10/06 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
10/08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/09 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/11 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
10/13 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/29 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
11/02 Manchester, UK @ Canvas
11/04 London, UK @ Earth Hall
11/05 Berlin, Germany @ Pitchfork Festival
11/07 St. Gallen, Switzerland @ Palace
11/09 Paris, France @ Point Ephemere
11/10 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
11/11 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who? Holland Festival
11/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin
11/16 New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/17 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/18 Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
11/30 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
12/01 Easthampton, NY @ Daily Operation
01/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
01/22 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
01/24 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag
01/25 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
01/27 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine line
02/24 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
02/26 Orlando, FL @ The Social
We Buy Diabetic Test Strips is out 9/29 via Fat Possum.