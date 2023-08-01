Injury Reserve, one of the most fascinating acts in experimental hip-hop, were struck by tragedy when Jordan Groggs (aka Steppa J. Groggs), a rapper with the Phoenix trio, died in 2020 at just 32 years old. The group released one more album under the Injury Reserve name, 2021’s great By The Time I Get To Phoenix, but recently the remaining members — Nathaniel Ritchie (aka Ritchie With A T) and Parker Corey — announced their intention to continue on under a different name.

That name is By Storm, a nod to “Bye Storm,” final track on By The Time I Get To Phoenix, on which Ritchie and Groggs rapped over the music from Brian Eno’s “Here Come The Warm Jets.” In mid-July, By Storm premiered their debut single “Double Trio” at an event in Los Angeles as part of a longform music video also including “Bye Storm,” directed by Corey. Today, that video is online. It reveals that “Double Trio” upholds this camp’s tradition of wildly abstract, boundary-pushing rap music.

Below, watch the “Bye Storm” and “Double Trio” video as well as Ritchie and Corey’s discussion with Harmony Holiday from the premiere event.