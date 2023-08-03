Post Malone Buys Most Expensive Magic: The Gathering Card Of All Time For $2.64M

Last year, Post Malone paid $800,000 for a rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus card signed by the illustrator. At the time, it was the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card purchase ever. Now, Post Malone has outdone himself. Breaking his own record, the rapper has since purchased the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card of all time for a reported $2.64 million.

According to CBC, Posty bought the “One Ring” collectible card from a Toronto retail worker named Brook Trafton, who shared a video of the card to TikTok with the caption “LOOK WHAT I FOUND! LET”S GOOOO!” Professional Sports Authenticator gave the card a perfect rating.

“This to me would be, you know, just setting myself up for the future, investing in something. And once I feel like I can no longer work or maybe I want to try something else, I can,” he told CBC, adding that he was invited to meet Malone during a Toronto tour date, where they made the transaction in person. “It happened so fast. Like, I can’t even tell you [what happened]. It was amazing,” he said.

In a video of the transaction, Malone hugged Trafton and said, “Yeah, I’ll take it.”

“This is my dream come true,” Trafton wrote on social media. “Meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale.”

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀𝘿 The One Ring is found, authenticated, and now rules them all. pic.twitter.com/k4flMy8VXF — PSAcard (@PSAcard) June 30, 2023

