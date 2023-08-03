Last week, the Strokes played Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival. During their Day 1 appearance at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, the Strokes played a career-spanning set, which included a live debut of “Fear Of Sleep” — a deep cut on the band’s 2005 album First Impressions Of Earth. Other highlights include “You Only Live Once,” “Under Control,” “Welcome To Japan” (naturally), “Is This It,” “Someday,” “Soma,” “Reptilia,” “Ode To The Mets,” and set closer “Last Nite.” Watch some footage of the Strokes debuting “Fear Of Sleep” below.

SETLIST:

01 “The Modern Age”

02 “Bad Decisions”

03 “Automatic Stop”

04 “The Adults Are Talking”

05 “Meet Me In The Bathroom”

06 “You Only Live Once”

07 “Fear Of Sleep”

08 “Barely Legal”

09 “Under Control”

10 “Juicebox”

11 “Welcome To Japan”

12 “Soma”

13 “Red Light”

14 “Is This It”

15 “Someday”

16 “Reptilia”

17 “Hard To Explain”

18 “Ode To The Mets”

19 “Last Nite”