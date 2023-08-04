TikToker Discovers Lana Del Rey Modeling Ponchos In Old Knitting Book

Before she became the international narco-pop singing sensation Lana Del Rey, Lizzy Grant was an unknown singer-songwriter who did a little modeling on the side. This isn’t some big secret; a bunch of Grant’s modeling photos, taken between 2003 and 2005, are still up online. But it’s still fascinating whenever some old piece of Lizzy Grant arcana bubbles up online, like the story of how she once apparently dated Moby. The latest bit of lore, as one TikToker recently discovered, is that she’s featured in a book called 24 Ponchos: Cozy Chill Chasers You’ll Love To Knit.

This particular TikToker posted a few photos from this book with the caption “why is Lana Del Rey in my knitting book.” Upon inspection, the model of these cozy chill chasers does indeed appear to be the future Lana Del Rey. The book was published in 2013, the year after Lana released Born To Die, but one must assume that the photos were taken much earlier. Observe: