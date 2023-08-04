Into It. Over It. are among the many artists sharing new music today for Bandcamp Friday. In this case, it’s a one-off single available both digitally and on a limited edition flexi 7″. The sentimental anthem “New Addictions” finds Evan Weiss leaning into the Death Cab side of his sound, repeating the refrain “This country will kill us before this cigarette will” as the music slowly builds up behind him. It’s dedicated to a friend of the band who recently died, as the band explained in an email to Bandcamp followers last night:

Evening friends. Here is a new IIOI song titled New Addictions. It’s for a friend TJ who we lost earlier this year. Tell your friends you love them. Check in on them when you can. I love you TJ. I miss you bud. This song is available for download alongside a limited supply of hand numbered flexi 7″ records — We have made (50) available for purchase. We hope you enjoy. Thanks everyone. Have a happy and healthy weekend.

Listen below, and buy the song at Bandcamp.