Matty Healy Meets One Of His Musical Heroes During The 1975’s Lollapalooza Set

Last night, the 1975 performed at Lollapalooza 2023, and frontman Matty Healy had a star sighting from the stage. While playing “Robbers” from the band’s 2013 debut, Healy spied Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge in the photo pit, pointed at him, and ran offstage mid-song for an embrace.

“I love you so much, I love you so so much,” Healy told DeLonge before heading back onstage to finish the song. Later, Healy told the crowd that he’d just met one of his heroes, adding: “And the person who inspired me to talk about my dick as much as I do and I thank him for that forever.”

Elsewhere in the 1975’s set, Healy alluded to what just happened in Malaysia (their headlining Good Vibes Festival set was cut short by 45 minutes after Healy spoke out against the country’s repressive anti-LGBTQ laws). Before launching into “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You,” Healy started, “You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…,” Before he could finish, the track kicked off.

Watch Healy and DeLonge have a moment below.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT8LPVXk6/