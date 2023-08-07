Hot Chip – “Fire Of Mercy” (Feat. Yunè Pinku)

Hot Chip are about a year removed from their most recent album, Freakout/Release, and today they’re back with a new single, “Fire Of Mercy,” a collaboration with the recent Artist To Watch Yunè Pinku.

“’Fire of Mercy’ relates to the central concept of William Blake’s Songs Of Experience – it bemoans the corruption that inevitably comes from adulthood and longs for a return to the purity of childhood,” the group’s Joe Goddard noted in a statement.

“Massive honour to work with Hot Chip as they’re huge legends within the electronic world,” Yunè Pinku added. “When they played me ‘Fire Of Mercy’ and asked me to jump on the track, I was thrilled to work with them.”

Listen below.

“Fire Of Mercy” is out now.