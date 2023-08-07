Hot Chip – “Fire Of Mercy” (Feat. Yunè Pinku)

New Music August 7, 2023 9:08 AM By James Rettig

Hot Chip – “Fire Of Mercy” (Feat. Yunè Pinku)

New Music August 7, 2023 9:08 AM By James Rettig

Hot Chip are about a year removed from their most recent album, Freakout/Release, and today they’re back with a new single, “Fire Of Mercy,” a collaboration with the recent Artist To Watch Yunè Pinku.

“’Fire of Mercy’ relates to the central concept of William Blake’s Songs Of Experience – it bemoans the corruption that inevitably comes from adulthood and longs for a return to the purity of childhood,” the group’s Joe Goddard noted in a statement.

“Massive honour to work with Hot Chip as they’re huge legends within the electronic world,” Yunè Pinku added. “When they played me ‘Fire Of Mercy’ and asked me to jump on the track, I was thrilled to work with them.”

Listen below.

“Fire Of Mercy” is out now.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

For The Second Time This Summer, Someone Was Found Dead After Being Last Seen At Brooklyn Mirage Music Venue

6 days ago 0

TikToker Discovers Lana Del Rey Modeling Ponchos In Old Knitting Book

4 days ago 0

Matty Healy Meets One Of His Musical Heroes During The 1975’s Lollapalooza Set

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest