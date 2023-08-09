Mykki Blanco has announced a new EP called Postcards From Italia, their follow-up to last year’s full-length Stay Close To Music. Blanco once again worked with the producer FaltyDL on this collection of tracks, and today they’re sharing lead single “Holidays In The Sun.” Here’s what Blanco had to say about it:

“Holidays In The Sun” was created funnily enough in a basement in Portugal on Christmas Eve. Produced by William Eaves of Somerset, written by Mykki Blanco with additional writing and vocals by artist ZamZam, the song is a feel good summer anthem about lazy summer days swimming in the sea, hopping from one music festival to the next, feeling good about life and living la dolce vita soaking up the sun. The song is a summer rave bop with nods to 90s euro dance and acid house stretching itself, hitting every corner of the world from the beaches of Ibiza and Naples to warehouses parties in London and Berlin. ENJOY!

Check out the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Magic On My Back”

02 “Johnny”

03 “Just A Fable”

04 “Tequila Casino Royale”

05 “Love Fell Down Around Me”

06 “Holidays In The Sun”

The Postcards From Italia EP is out 9/22 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.