Spencer Krug, he of Wolf Parade and Sunset Rubdown and Moonface and Swan Lake, has a new album on the way. It’s called I Just Drew This Knife, and its origins were a lot more collaborative than you’d expect from an album released under Krug’s name rather than his umpteenth new band name. Krug assembled the songs from the pandemic recordings of his collaborator Eli Browning, chopping them up into new shapes and laying his unmistakable vocals on top. Jordan Koop added lead guitar work, all three continued to tweak the recordings, and then, suddenly, boom. They had an album.

Opening track “Cry All Day” is online now. “I’m gonna get back into sculpture,” Krug sings up top. “I’m gonna start by splitting this rock in two.” He continues bellowing intensely over the heavy groove, building to the refrain, “I’m gonna cry all day.” It’s an anxious, despairing song, but its success defies its premise. Every little ingredient matters here, and in combination they’re working for me. Listen below.

<a href="https://pronouncedkroog.bandcamp.com/album/i-just-drew-this-knife">I Just Drew This Knife by Spencer Krug</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cry All Day”

02 “God Knows Why This Is Where I Love You”

03 “Nostalgia Is The Rose”

04 “Taxi After Taxi”

05 “Orcas”

06 “The Shadow”

07 “Exonerator”

08 “For Fear That Songs Come True”

09 “Love Song”

10 “Something About The Real World”

I Just Drew This Knife is out 10/13 on Krug’s own Pronounced Kroog label.