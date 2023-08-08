Turnstile Threw Out The First Pitch At The Orioles Game

Turnstile have had a big year. They just wrapped up a tour opening for Blink-182, they picked up a few Grammy nominations, they wrote a song for I Think You Should Leave. And tonight they got to cross off another item on their bucket list: They threw out the opening pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

On Tuesday night, the band took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles game against the Houston Astros in their hometown’s own Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Though the whole band was present, Pat McCrory did the pitching honors. No video just yet, but here are some photos:

Turnstile throwing out the first pitch gotta love it pic.twitter.com/qS664PwhRj — katie-d.bsky.social (@sweatnap) August 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/tuckclarry/status/1689047983323844608

The band also got interviewed by broadcaster Melanie Newman before the pitch. Here’s that: