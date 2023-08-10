Ratboys are just a few weeks out from releasing their new album, The Window, and they’ve shared a good chunk of it already: “Black Earth, WI,” “It’s Alive!,” the title track, and “Crossed That Line,” and most of those have made it onto our best songs of the week lists. Nice work! Today, they’re back with one more, the rollicking “Morning Zoo.”

“The lyrics are meant to express the frustration and confusion that comes along with hanging out at a personal crossroads, where every day feels the same and the same big questions keep nagging at you from the back of your head,” Julia Steiner said in a statement. “It’s that small, lingering feeling of numb indecision, of pesky anxiety — like disassociating at a stop sign or weighing all your biggest hopes and fears while stuck behind the longest freight train you’ve ever seen.”

Listen below.

The Window is out 8/25 via Topshelf.